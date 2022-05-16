Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.60% of Federated Hermes worth $21,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,966 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

