First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of First Financial Northwest worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.45.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

