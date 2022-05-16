First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 91,840 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 91,840 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,605,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.37 and a 200-day moving average of $308.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.60 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.