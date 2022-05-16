First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KD stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

