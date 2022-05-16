First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,096 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,096 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $59.10 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

