First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 439,869 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 98.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 189,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 93,735 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

