First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 138.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $206.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.32. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

