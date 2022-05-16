First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,122,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

RPV stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

