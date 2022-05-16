First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

PING stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

