First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.28. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

