First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

ZION stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

