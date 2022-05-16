First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

