First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 38.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 15.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDC opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

M.D.C. Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

