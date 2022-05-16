First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,632 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

