First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $617,000 Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 90.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,170,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.13.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $174.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average is $173.51.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

