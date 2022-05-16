First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

