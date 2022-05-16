First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,774 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

PRG stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

