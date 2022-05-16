First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 97 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.43 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.