First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 148,787 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $18.36 on Monday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.