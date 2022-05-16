First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 520,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

