First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.