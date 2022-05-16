First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seagen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 616,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,350,000 after acquiring an additional 289,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Seagen by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,618,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

SGEN stock opened at $135.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

