First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 148,820 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148,820 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,489,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

