First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 217,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

About Mimecast (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.