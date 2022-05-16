First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 217,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.35.
About Mimecast (Get Rating)
Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.
