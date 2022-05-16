First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,044 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $64.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

