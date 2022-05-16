First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 716.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

