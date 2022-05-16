First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $492,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NU stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81.
About NU (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
