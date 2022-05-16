First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $492,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.48.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

