First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $599,000 Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock worth $674,046. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

