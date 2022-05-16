First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $610,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63.

