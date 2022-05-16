First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 126,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after buying an additional 87,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

