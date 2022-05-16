First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,107 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of HomeStreet worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.23 on Monday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMST. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

