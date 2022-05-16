First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 14,122 Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.35 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.