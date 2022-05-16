First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Sleep Number worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNBR opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $945.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

