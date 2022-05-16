First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,406 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $14,500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $10,843,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 112.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 754,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 399,903 shares during the period.

Shares of BLMN opened at $21.53 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

