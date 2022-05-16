Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 58.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluor by 24.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

