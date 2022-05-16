Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

