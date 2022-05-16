Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Futu worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU opened at $31.00 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $181.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.