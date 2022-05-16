Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,010 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.60 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.