Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Shares of DIV opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.