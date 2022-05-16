Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $494,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,468 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.37 and a 200 day moving average of $308.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.60 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.