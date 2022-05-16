Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,529,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

