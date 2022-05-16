IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after acquiring an additional 840,902 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,730,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,209,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $81.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.37 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

