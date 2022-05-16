Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $23.68 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average is $165.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

