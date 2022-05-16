Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 939,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR opened at $19.61 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.

