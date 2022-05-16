Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,459 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.16. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

