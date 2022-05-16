iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after buying an additional 546,431 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,751,000 after purchasing an additional 373,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 256.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 369,969 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 226,755 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 580,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

