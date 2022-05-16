iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.32% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

