iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

