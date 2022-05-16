KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Director Buys $198,900.00 in Stock

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after buying an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after acquiring an additional 917,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 719,088 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

