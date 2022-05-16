KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of KE worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Barclays lowered their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

BEKE opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.